Cher is coming to South Carolina

Here We Go Again Tour at North Charleston Coliseum on March 20

Cher performs during the "Here We Go Again" tour at the Fiserv Forum on Sun, May 12, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Source: Rob Grabowski)
November 4, 2019 at 2:14 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 9:16 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WYFF) - Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020.

One of those is a concert at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20.

On the North American run alone, Cher has already sold an astounding 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC are special guests on the tour.

Tickets will on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, the North Charleston Coliseum box office and Ticketmaster.com.

