An inspiring story out of Pittsburgh helps continue to ‘plant the seed’

She says that story on Sally got her own wheels turning. So, she started investigating the Pittsburgh Hospital because that’s where Sally was going. Susan did NOT have a specific recipient in mind, and because of that… it started a chain. She was matched with a 58-year-old woman who had a best friend willing to donate, but wasn’t a good match. But, that best friend was a good match for another businessman in Pittsburgh. That man’s two sons wanted to donate to him, but because they weren’t a match for him -– and now that he had someone else –- they were both spurred to donate to someone else. Domino-effect awesomeness.