Woman sexually assaulted on University-area greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently investigating a sexual assault case that took place in the University area on Sunday afternoon.
The incident reportedly occurred near E. Mallard Creek Church Road on the North Charlotte Greenway and involved assault via strangulation, larceny, robbery, and a forcible sex offense.
Police have not found a suspect at this time and no further information has been released.
This currently remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.