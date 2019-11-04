Town hall on VA health care set for Monday in Rockwell

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - American Legion Post 112 in Rockwell will host a town-hall meeting Monday for veterans to express their opinions about care at VA health care facilities.
The meeting is expected to draw a crowd that includes local officials and representatives of national organizations. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Miller-Russell American Legion Post 112, at 8580 U.S. 52 in Rockwell.
According to a news release, the town hall is one of 12 that the American Legion will sponsor around the country this year. The legion hosts the town hall so veterans can provide feedback to the advocacy organization about the quality of their health care.
In addition to representatives from the Salisbury VA medical center, a representative of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’ office, Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins and state Rep. Harry Warren are expected to attend. Representatives of the national and state chapters of the American Legion are expected as well.
The American Legion is a national organization that has a membership of more than 2 million people. It was founded in 1919.
