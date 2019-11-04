Temperatures to rebound mid-week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the coldest night thus far this Autumn season, today starts off mostly sunny, with increasing clouds through the day, and high temperatures in the lower 60s. With more cloud cover around tonight, it won’t be as cold as recent nights.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures in the lower 40s and afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s. Election Day will start with some cloudiness, but the afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine and there’s a lot of sun in the Wednesday forecast.
A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing our next chance for rain. Thursday will feature high temperatures rebounding to around 70°, with Friday afternoon turning noticeably and sharply cooler behind the front, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
The timing of how long the rain will linger on Friday is still a bit uncertain, as some weather models keep the rain confined to the morning hours, while other models linger the rain throughout the day.
Right now, the best chance for rain looks to be Thursday night into early Friday, but further fine-tuning of the forecast seems to be in order.
Beyond Friday’s rain, the weekend looks chilly, with high temperatures only getting back to near 50° Saturday before rebounding to the upper 50s on Sunday. At this point, dry weather is expected both days.
Hope you have a great start to the work week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
