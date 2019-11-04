Raise-The-Age legislation takes effect Dec. 1st in North Carolina

Leaders at the Council for Children’s Rights want to spread the word about it so people in the community can know what to expect. The Council for Children’s Rights offers free legal representation for youthful offenders and is an advocate for families. When the legislation becomes law, 16 and 17 year old youth offenders who commit a misdemeanor will not be automatically charged as an adult. The age has been raised to 18. Leaders from the Council for Children’s Rights believe this new law will make a difference in the lives of young people.