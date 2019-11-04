Matthews Police searching for missing man with cognitive impairment

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has not been seen since October 31.
John Anthony Carter, 60, was last known to be located off of Rice Road last Thursday. Initial reports are that Carter suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Carter is described as being a white male who stands 6′0″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Matthews Police directly at 704.847.5555.
