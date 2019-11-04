Sheriff: Man assaults woman in Concord, had just returned from deportation

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who had been deported from the United States to Mexico, came back to Cabarrus County, then broke into a home and assaulted a woman and a man, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaspar Reyes-Dorantes, 28, was arrested Friday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, communicating threats, larceny after breaking and entering, first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle and injury to personal property.
According to The Independent Tribune, deputies said Reyes-Dorantes was deported to Mexico on Oct. 21. They say he came back and broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on Tamarac Court in Concord after 11 pm Thursday and assaulted the woman and a man in the home.
He had a knife in his possession at the time, according to the report.
An immigration detainer was also served on Reyes-Dorantes. Reyes-Dorantes is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $302,000 bond.
