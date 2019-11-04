Korean War soldier returned home to NC town 69 years later

McADENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remains of a local soldier who went missing-in-action during the Korean War have been identified and returned to the United States.
Army Cpl. Earl W Duncan, 23, was last seen in battle in December 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Duncan, who was from McAdenville, was a member of a unit that had been attacked by enemy forces and his remains could not be recovered at that time.
Following a summit between President Trump and Supreme Leader Kim Jon-un in 2018, an agreement was reached which initiated the return of the remains of multiple Korean War soldiers to the United States.
Duncan was later identified as being one of the soldiers who was returned following an anthropological analysis along with research into circumstantial evidence related to the conflict.
The US government is still working to identify the remains of 7,606 soldiers who continue to be unaccounted for in the Korean War.
