Frost Advisories continue for the Charlotte Metro area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of Frost Advisories are in effect for the Charlotte Metro area, including upstate South Carolina, through 8 am Monday morning, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Freeze Warnings are in effect for the Triad and southward along the I-73 corridor, including Stanly, Anson, & Richmond counties. Overnight will feature clear skies, light winds, and low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the WBTV viewing area. Monday will start off mostly sunny, with increasing clouds through the day, and high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures in the lower 40s, with the afternoon featuring partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing our next best chance for rain. Thursday will feature high temperatures in the around 70 degrees, with Friday afternoon turning cooler behind the cold front, with Friday highs in the mid 50s.
The timing of how long the rain will linger on Friday is still uncertain, as some weather models keep the rain confined to the morning hours, and other models linger the rain throughout the day. Right now, the best chance for rain looks to be Thursday night into early Friday at this point.
Next weekend looks cool and partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday, and dry weather expected at this time.
Have a great start to the work week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
