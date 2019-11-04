Florence Police searching for missing man

Florence Police are searching for Dorian Armstrong. (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | November 3, 2019 at 8:22 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 9:47 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a missing man.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Dorian Lebron Armstrong, 26, of Lydia, S.C. was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Swamp Fox Cinema.

Family members told police they have concerns for his safety.

He is a black male with a beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt that says “The Desert is calling," blue jeans and a red baseball cap.

He was last seen operating a 2007 silver Cadillac sedan with an Elevation Church sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-2191.

