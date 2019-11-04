Fire breaks out at chicken house in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters worked to control a fire that broke out at a chicken house in Union County Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on Sikes Mill Road in Monroe.
There were no chickens in the house at the time of the fire. Officials say a considerable amount of hay is believed to be the reason why the fire was so large.
Midland Fire and Rescue tweeted that their crews were on scene assisting Union County firefighters work to control the fire.
The farm where the chicken house is located has been around for decades, according to officials.
No further information was provided.
