Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.
Mecklenburg County voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect local officials and school board members - and decide whether to raise their taxes.
November 4, 2019 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 2:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jim Morrill/The Charlotte Observer) - Mecklenburg County voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect local officials and school board members - and decide whether to raise their taxes.

Supporters of the quarter-cent sales tax increase have spent a million dollars on their campaign to persuade voters to back the tax, which would amount to 5 cents on a $20 purchase. Opponents have spent a fraction of that. But both sides are confident heading into the vote.

Here are some things to keep in mind about Election Day:

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. In the unlikely event there’s a crunch of voters at the end of the day, those in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

WHAT’S THE WEATHER FORECAST?

The forecast: It will be a good day for voting. Forecasters say it will be cloudy, but with a high of 70.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

In Charlotte, voters will select a mayor and city council. Mecklenburg towns also will elect mayors and members of local boards.

Mecklenburg voters will elect three at-large members of the school board.

But the biggest question: The proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase for the arts, parks and education.

WHAT WILL THE TURNOUT BE?

Michael Dickerson, the county’s election supervisor, predicts 17% of the county’s registered voters will turn out. In 2017 the local elections drew 21% of voters.

CAN I SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?

Yes. The Mecklenburg Board of Elections (www.meckboe.org) has a link on its home page that can take you to a sample ballot.

DO I NEED AN ID?

No. The ID requirement kicks in with the 2020 elections.

WHEN WILL BE KNOW WHO WINS?

Results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. But some results could take a while to know.

For results, go to the State Board of Elections website.