Disappointing results for Kannapolis-based F1 Team on the “home track” in US Grand Prix

“Obviously, it’s a disappointing result, but it didn’t come unexpected,' said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. "We know where we are at the moment, and it’s not where we want to be. We start the race then we just begin to go backwards, we just haven’t got enough performance in the car. Kevin (Magnussen) retired with two laps to go, we think it was something with the brake system. We need to investigate but we haven’t had the car back yet. There are two more races to go and we just need to keep our heads up. We’ll hopefully try and get a little bit out of it.”