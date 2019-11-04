CMS School Choice lottery applications open for 2020-2021 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re thinking about trying to send your child to a different school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, the applications to make that happen opened today.
Parent Catherine Scott says she’s planning to send her daughter Turner to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school.
“We’ll definitely put her in when she is a little bit older,” says Scott. “As a toddler, you don’t really know what she’s going to be into, so if shes into arts or sciences, it would be nice to be able to send her to a school that focused on that.”
CMS says the School Choice process is designed to allow your kids to go to whichever school parents think will help their kids thrive. For example, if you think your child excels with science or math, they give you the option to select STEAM or Magnet schools which would fit that curriculum.
That’s why CMS parent Stephanie Costas says she took advantage of the application process for her daughter.
“She was at a charter school that I was pretty happy with but for middle school she wanted a bigger, broader experience and she was really drawn to the arts," says Costas.
Just like Costas did, families will need to follow certain steps to participate in CMS’s School Choice program. You’ll go to the School Choices tab, and make sure your child is enrolled at CMS. From there, parents should get notification of their child’s identification numbers and will be able to fill out the application for the school choice process. If you’re having a tough time navigating, or have more questions about the process, some of those answers can be found here.
Keep in mind, if you are new to CMS, you’ll need to enroll your child no later than November 25 to be able to participate in the first round of the lottery.
CMS recommends you select up to three schools that best match your child’s interests and talents.
December 13th is the deadline to fill it out. Families can expect to receive a notification letter in late December.
