CMS School Choice lottery applications open for 2020-2021 school year

Just like Costas did, families will need to follow certain steps to participate in CMS’s School Choice program. You’ll go to the School Choices tab, and make sure your child is enrolled at CMS. From there, parents should get notification of their child’s identification numbers and will be able to fill out the application for the school choice process. If you’re having a tough time navigating, or have more questions about the process, some of those answers can be found here.