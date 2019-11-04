Cloudy skies with few possible showers on Election Day, First Alert issued for Friday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s for Tuesday morning.
Election Day Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few sprinkles, as high temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures in the lower 40s, with the afternoon featuring partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing our next best chance for rain. Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s, with Friday afternoon turning cooler behind the cold front, with Friday highs in the low to mid 50s.
Most of the rain looks to stay confined to the morning hours, yet a few showers could linger later in the day. A First Alert Day has been issued for the morning commute on Friday.
The weekend looks to start off mostly sunny for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night into Veterans Day Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s for Monday.
Have a great week!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
