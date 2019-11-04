Cabarrus Board determines Kannapolis council candidate established proper residency

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a hearing on Monday the Cabarrus County Board of Elections determined that Kannapolis City Council candidate Darrell Jackson did establish proper residency.
Oddy Crist had raised an issue with the board saying that Jackson lived on High Rock Lake in Rowan County, and not on S. Ridge Avenue in Kannapolis.
The board voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint brought by Crist.
Jackson, who was represented attorney John Lewis, argued that his permanent residence is at 201 S. Ridge Avenue, and has been since March 3.
“It’s too bad that his question of whether or not I really am a Kannapolis resident was brought up this late in the game without a full understanding of the situation,” Jackson wrote in an email to WBTV.
“In my opinion, this has been a distraction from what has otherwise been a campaign focused on helping Kannapolis bring experienced leadership to the table at a critical time. But now that this is behind us, I’m ready for Election Day,” Jackson wrote.
Jackson, owner of the Lee Clothing Warehouse in downtown Kannapolis, served on the board from 2013 to 2017 and is one of seven candidates seeking three spots on the Kannapolis board.
“I’m a business owner, and like many business people, I travel regularly, I also invest in property,” Jackson wrote. But I have abided by the residency requirements put in place by the Board of Elections. I am a Kannapolis resident whether my business takes me to New York for a few days, or whether I have friends over at my Rowan County property and spend the weekend there."
