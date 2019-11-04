Body of missing woman found off road in Cleveland County

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Remains found in Shelby in late October are now confirmed to be a woman who was reported missing just a week earlier.
Ginalyn Brown was reported missing on Oct. 17 after she was last seen walking on Costner Road. After investigators found Brown’s phone lying off the road, a wider search was conducted in the area.
On Oct. 25, a deceased female was found and the remains were sent to the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.
Officials have not yet determined how Brown died, but say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888.
