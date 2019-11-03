Traffic shift, ramp closure planned during I-85 repair in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A weeklong traffic shift and ramp closure are planned for Interstate 85 North in Rowan County for state contract crews to work on roadway repairs.
The contractor plans to conduct concrete slab repairs between mile markers 78 and 81 – from about a mile south of the Spencer/East Spencer exit to the Long Ferry Road exit.
To do so safely, the contractor will reduce this section of I-85 North from four lanes to two lanes from 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The ramp from the Spencer/East Spencer exit (Old Union Church Road) onto I-85 North will also close during this time frame. As a detour, drivers will take I-85 South to Innes Street (Exit 76) to access northbound I-85.
Drivers should slow down and be cautious when approaching this section of I-85, be mindful of the crews throughout the work zone and allow extra time for the detour.
