South Carolina beats Vandy 24-7 with Edwards career game

South Carolina: The Gamecocks' hopes of making a bowl in each of coach Will Muschamp's four seasons with the program remains. But South Carolina has to find two wins in a finishing stretch with No. 20 Appalachian State, Texas A&M and No. 4 Clemson. The Gamecocks are also struggling with injuries. Smith was out, running back Rico Dowdle missed a second game and tight end Nick Muse left with a knee injury in the first quarter.