Saturday evening weather update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the Charlotte Metro area, Southern North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina until 8 am Sunday, with a FREEZE WARNING in effect until 8 am Sunday for the I-73 corridor, including the Triad to Pinehurst and Albemarle. Overnight will feature clear skies, light winds, and low temperatures in the upper 20s for the mountains, and low to mid 30s for the Piedmont of the Carolinas.
Tonight, we will turn our clocks BACK one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Sunset is at 6:28 pm tonight, with Sunday’s sunset at 5:27 pm.
After a chilly start, Sunday will be another cool and sunny day, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunday night will stay clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s for the Monday morning commute. Monday will stay mostly sunny and cool, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures around 40 degrees, with the afternoon featuring partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing our next best chance for rain. Thursday will feature high temperatures in the mid 60s, with Friday afternoon turning cooler behind the cold front, with Friday highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures look to stay cool for next weekend, with more lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
