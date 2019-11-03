Saturday evening weather update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the Charlotte Metro area, Southern North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina until 8 am Sunday, with a FREEZE WARNING in effect until 8 am Sunday for the I-73 corridor, including the Triad to Pinehurst and Albemarle. Overnight will feature clear skies, light winds, and low temperatures in the upper 20s for the mountains, and low to mid 30s for the Piedmont of the Carolinas.