Nice Sunday! Below average temperatures

Monday will bring in a little more cloud cover and highs in the low 60s. Then we spend much of the rest of the week with sun and highs close to average. We will be in the mid to upper 60s with almost no rain chances any day. The next best chance for rain will be a 20% toward Thursday evening and a 30% chance on Friday. It will be cooler by Friday too. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 50s.