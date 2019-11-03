Behind McCaffrey (3 TDs), Panthers erase a bad memory, whip Tennessee, move to 5-3.

▪ McCaffrey (24 carries, 146 yards) slid awkwardly into the end zone after a tackle on his final TD and got checked out in the injury tent for a possible concussion. “It was my first time in there,” McCaffrey said later, smiling. “It was interesting.” He was cleared to return to action, the Panthers announced, but he didn’t come back into the game due to what Rivera termed “an abundance of caution.” McCaffrey has now had TD runs this year of 84, 76, 58 and 40 yards.