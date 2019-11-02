5-year-old SC boy in coma, driver arrested after child hit while trick-or-treating, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - A 5-year-old Greenwood boy is in a coma after getting hit by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween night, police said.
The driver, Felipe Torres, 48, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, said police. He has since been released on bond, police said.
Police were call about 7:40 p.m. to East Cambridge Avenue, where they found the child in the middle of the road, according to an incident report.
The report detailed interviews of witnesses taken at Self Regional Hospital.
One person said someone at a house scared him, but the report did not indicate what it was that frightened him.
The witness said the child ran away and tried to run across the road when he was hit by Torres' white 2006 Honda Odyssey, according to the report.
Witnesses said Torres was not speeding, and immediately got out of his car to help after the accident.
The boy suffered massive head injuries and was unresponsive but breathing, the report said.
The child's name has not been released.
Neither of the child’s parents were with the boy at the time of the incident, according to the report.
