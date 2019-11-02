’Race for the Cure 2019’ results and the stories why it matters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lucy Rodriguez. One of 62 Survivors on #TeamMolly this year.
This past Tuesday, Lucy finished radiation treatments and proudly stood beside her doctor to ring the bell. Seeing this picture today makes me want to share results about “Race for the Cure” this year.
Though, the event was Oct. 5, fundraising lasted all month.
- Our WBTV News #TeamMolly had over 407 people.
- We were the largest team of 484 teams.
- 62 Survivors/Thrivers on our team.
- We raised $31,000-plus, beating our goal.
- We were 2nd highest fundraising team.
- Overall, The Race raised over $1 million.
- 15,000 people were there that morning.
- 832 were youth. (Next generation of philanthropists!)
- Nearly 400 volunteers.
- Overall, 766 Survivors/Thrivers showed up.
Great facts. But it's stories like Lucy that are why it matters.
Lucy emailed a few weeks before the event, after seeing the TV commercials. We'd never met, but she'd found my email online. She innocently asked what the Race was, and was it for someone like her?
She had no idea the Race is designed for fighters like her.
We got Lucy and her husband signed up on the team. She showed up with a scarf on her head at T-shirt pick-up, then met tons of other Warriors at the Race. The next day she emailed and wrote an email I'll never forget, saying the morning was "a powerful moment in her journey."
Lucy starts hormone therapy on Monday. She’ll be on those pills for five years. But - congrats Lucy - the hardest part of your treatment is over.
Thank you, everyone. From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of Susan G. Komen Charlotte and WBTV News, and mostly on behalf of every Warrior like Lucy, thank you. You guys once again made “Race for the Cure” 2019 a major success.
Some fantastic links to review the magic from that morning:
- START LINE >> https://tinyurl.com/RFTCStartLine2019
- PHOTOS >> https://tinyurl.com/2019KomenRFTCAlbum
- OVERALL VIDEO >> https://youtu.be/p3xK1-zT-Xs
-Molly
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.