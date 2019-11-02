Person shot in south Charlotte, part of road closed for investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in south Charlotte Friday night, partially closing a road for an investigation.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Park Road is closed near Cortland Road.
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.
Officers are advising drivers to use an alternate route due to the shooting investigation.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, any arrests or possible suspects.
It is unclear how long the road will be closed.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.