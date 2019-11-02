No Swimming Advisory issued for Lake Norman cove due to sewer discharge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A No Swimming Advisory was issued Friday for a cove on Lake Norman.
The advisory was issued after about 350 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into a cove on Lake Norman on Friday.
The discharge was caused by a broken air release valve in Charlotte Water’s sewer system located near Jetton Road in Cornelius. Repairs have been completed and the discharge stopped.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the affected cove until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.
Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.
"Since Lake Norman is heavily used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the sewage discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle.
