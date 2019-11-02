Mother says she found cleaning tablets in kids’ Halloween candy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are probably already gobbling up all their Halloween candy this weekend, and parents are always reminded to check their kids candy after trick-or-treating, because you never know what may end up in their stash.
One Indiana parent said what happened to her kids is proof parents always need to take a look before they eat.
An Indiana mom said she had no choice and had to throw out her kids’ Halloween candy.
Jen Lauer and her family live in Greenwood’s Southern Pines subdivision in Johnson County.
Speaking with WTHR, she said she found “little foil packets” in her kids candy bags. Lauer claims several people in her neighborhood found the same thing.
Her husband opened one of them up and it looked like some sort of breath mint. Lauer found out on social media that wasn’t the case.
She tested one by throwing it into water. She believes it’s some sort of cleaning product.
“It fizzed up and smelled very chemically,” Lauer said. “I’m just really glad I didn’t give those to my kids, for sure. If it was malicious or not, I don’t think it really matters. Even if it was an accident, it’s still very dangerous.”
Lauer hopes police can track down who handed out the tablets and why.
“I don’t know if I’ll take them trick-or-treating next year,” Lauer said. “I don’t know if it’s safe.”
Advice for parents, don’t let your kids eat anything that isn’t commercially wrapped, labeled or from a manufacturer that you haven’t heard of.
Throw out candy or treats that are homemade from someone you don’t know, unwrapped, or have torn wrapping or wrapping with holes. If it looks suspicious, don’t eat it.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.