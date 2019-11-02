MollysKids: Sofia Copp is now a junior reporter with the UNC-Charlotte soccer team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of our #MollysKids got a chance to be a junior reporter. Levine Children’s sent Sofia Copp to interview the UNC Charlotte Men’s Soccer Team. This south Charlotte 11-year-old also met the entire football team. Her mom just sent this link and said she’s now interested in becoming a reporter.
Sofia was diagnosed in 2015, and finally rang that bell and beat her leukemia in 2018. Immediately after this interview, she went straight to the hospital for a regular oncology check-up and all her labs came back normal.
“Phew,” mom Rae Copp said. “We are thankful. We go back in a few weeks for her next check up and pray for continuing good results and that she stays permanently cancer-free. The anxiety is ever present, but interviewing funny student athletes is for sure a fun way to keep our minds off heavier issues.”
You go, my friend. Let me know if you ever need some tips. I’d be happy to help.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
