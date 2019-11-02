3 injured in Charlotte crash, I-485 Inner Loop partially shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say three people were injured in a crash, shutting down part of I-485 Inner Loop in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-485 Inner Loop at South Boulevard is shut down due to the accident.
Mecklenburg EMS says three people were rushed to area hospitals after the crash
Officials advise drivers to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.
This is a developing story and there’s no word on what caused the crash or any further information.
