Frost and Freeze Warning in effect overnight for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold air has settled into the Carolinas overnight and will be a big part of the weather pattern through the weekend and into early next week. In fact, we may not see temperatures exceed the seasonal averages for the entire seven-day forecast.
Highs over this weekend with bright sunny skies will only hover around 60 degrees. Low temperatures will be the bigger story as we’ll see morning lows bottom out only a degree or two above freezing through Monday morning.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night as we return to Eastern Standard Time for the upcoming winter months.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
