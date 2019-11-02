Finally - a fall-like weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been waiting for a weekend that truly feels like fall – here you go! Both Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at a lot of sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly. Sunday morning (when you hopefully wake up on time because you remembered to change the clock) it will be in the low to mid 30s. If you didn’t get Saturday morning frost, you have an even better chance on Sunday morning. Save the plants!
The week ahead looks pretty quiet. Rain chances remain low every day until one model brings rain back for Friday. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the low 60s on Monday and the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. We will cool back down to the 50s on Friday.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
