Finally - a fall-like weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been waiting for a weekend that truly feels like fall – here you go! Both Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at a lot of sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly. Sunday morning (when you hopefully wake up on time because you remembered to change the clock) it will be in the low to mid 30s. If you didn’t get Saturday morning frost, you have an even better chance on Sunday morning. Save the plants!