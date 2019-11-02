Missing 3-year-old girl found safe, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing toddler was found safe shortly after a public announcement.
The York County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.
The toddler was last seen on Lake Wylie Rd. in the Clover area.
The sheriff’s office says the toddler is Asian and was last seen was wearing grey sweat pants, a green hoodie and pink rain boots.
If you have any information please call 9-1-1 or 803-628-3056.
More information to follow.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.