Woman seriously injured after UPS truck slams into car on I-40 in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was seriously injured after a UPS truck slammed into the back of her car on the interstate Thursday afternoon in Burke County.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Interstate 40 around mile marker 110 in the eastbound lane around 5 p.m.
Troopers say there was a minor accident close to mile marker 112 that had slowed traffic down before the accident.
The UPS truck drove into the traffic and hit a pickup truck, causing the truck to spin. The UPS truck then swerved left and slammed right into the back of a Honda sedan. The vehicles ended up in the median next to the guardrail.
The woman in the Honda was seriously hurt in the crash. The UPS driver went to be checked out, and the pickup truck driver was okay.
I-40 was temporarily shut down in the area after the crash.
Charges are pending, and no further information was released.
