Weekend brings another shot of cold air

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It appears the winter chill will stick around through the weekend.
Friday’s high temperatures are slowly climbing towards the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies and subsiding northwesterly breezes. If you thought we started out cold today, Saturday morning will be even colder. Overnight temperatures will flirt with freezing in the Charlotte metro area and across the Piedmont while lows in the mountains will easily dip into the mid to upper 20s.
Freeze warnings and frost advisories for our area will go into effect tonight lasting through sunrise Saturday morning, with that in mind remember to protect your tender plants and bring your pets indoors for the evening.
After a series of rain showers and storms during the week, the weekend also provides dry conditions and wall-to-wall sunshine. The only exception for some cloud cover will be Saturday evening when a relatively dry cold front slips through the Carolinas providing with yet another shot of chilly air. In Charlotte high temperatures will reach the lows 60s tomorrow, but only the upper 50s Sunday as result of the weekend frontal passage.
Dry conditions will be the norm rather than the exception over the weekend and during the majority of the days during as high pressure will abide over the WBTV viewing area while weak fronts move in and out - giving way to low rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
Remember we "fall back" - Saturday night into Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends. Move your clocks back one hour and gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night!
-Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.