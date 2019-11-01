Wanted suspect arrested after crashing into car, running from Charlotte police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested after crashing into a car and running from police in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Woodlawn Road near Old Pineville Road.
Officers tried to make a traffic stop on the person who has felony warrants, to include assault.
Police say the person refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit. The driver crashed into another car, jumped out of the car and ran in the area of Old Pineville Road and Woodlawn Road. He was located and arrested.
The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.