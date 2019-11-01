Two senior command staff demoted at Mooresville PD after outside investigation completed

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two senior command staffers at the Mooresville Police Department have been demoted following the conclusion of an investigation of the department conducted by an outside firm.
In February, the town hired Huntersville-based US ISS to conduct an investigation of the workplace culture inside the police department.
The department’s chief, Damon Williams, and a captain were placed on paid administrative leave in June while the investigation continued. Neither Williams nor the captain have returned to work, sources tell WBTV.
That investigation has concluded, according to town officials, and a report detailing the agency’s findings has been provided to the town manager.
WBTV has learned Deputy Chief Gerald Childress and Major Ronnie Chilton have both been demoted to the rank of police officer following the investigation.
Childress’ demotion was effective October 31 and Chilton’s demotion was in place as of October 25, according to public personnel information provided by the town.
By law, town officials are prohibited from releasing a reason for the demotion.
A town spokeswoman was out of the office when reached for comment early Friday afternoon and referred questions from a reporter to other town officials, who have not yet responded to the inquiry.
WBTV has requested a copy of the report prepared by US-ISS but it is being withheld by the town, whose attorney claims the entire document is exempt from production under the state’s personnel law.
Lawyers for WBTV are disputing that assertion and have requested the town provide a redacted copy of the report.
This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more information as it becomes available.
