Student suffers minor injuries after school bus accident in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say one student suffered minor injuries in a school bus accident in south Charlotte Friday afternoon.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, this incident happened on Griffith Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was from Marie G. Davis Middle School.
Officers said one student was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
Mecklenburg EMS earlier said initial reports were of three people with non-life-threatening injuries, but CMPD said no other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
