SC man and mother sue Chester County Sheriff’s Office over wrongful arrest

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County man and his mother have filed lawsuits against the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, following their 2018 arrest by then-Sheriff Alex Underwood.
Kevin Simpson was sitting on his porch taking cellphone video of Underwood and other sheriff’s deputies when they came on his porch, reportedly assaulted and arrested him.
Simpson’s mother, Ernestine, was also arrested and the two spent four days in jail over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The incident led the United States Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges against Underwood, his chief deputy and a lieutenant at the agency. This led to Underwood being removed as sheriff earlier in 2019. Those charges are still pending.
Court records show the charges against the Simpsons were dismissed in May 2019, two days after Underwood and his two deputies were indicted.
Later in May 2019, Federal prosecutors accused Underwood of having contacted witnesses in his criminal case in an attempt to intimidate them.
