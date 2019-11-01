Preps for first frost focus on lawns, homes, retailers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some in our viewing area are likely to experience the first frost of the season on Friday night. The front that came through very loudly last night ushered in the first cold air we’ve had this fall.
To really illustrate the change of season, pumpkins are out, Santa Claus is on the way in. At Godley’s Garden Center in Salisbury the first Christmas decorations are being put in place, and Bill Godley is talking about that first frost.
“I follow the weather, that’s my job," Godley said. "You know what the weather was the first week of October, we still had in the mid 90’s”
With temperatures now plunging to the 30’s and 40’s, what plants will survive?
“Camelias, they’ll take 25 degrees, they’ll bloom in the fall, they like the fall color, they like to bloom this time of year," Godley said. "Hydrangeas, if it got down to the high 20’s, it could burn them, but that’s just the natural process.”
If you have plants you want to keep…
“Anything you want to save, especially tropicals that you have around your pool, patio, deck, they need to come in," Godley added.
And if you want to keep some color in your yard, plant pansies. Bill Godley says they’ll survive the fall, winter, and stay colorful through late spring.
At the True Value hardware store the sign tells the story, announcing seasons are changing.
Manager Gary Ingram says he’s already noticed the change in what customers are buying today.
“People are starting to stock up on heaters of all types, electric, propane, furnace filters, that sort of thing," Ingram said.
And do you have the clothes to beat the chill? The first cold snap is a boost for retailers. Business was already picking up at 3 jems Boutique in downtown Salisbury.
“We absolutely pick up," said Meredith Little at 3 jems. "Fall and winter apparel sells a lot better for us that spring and summer, as soon as it cools off we pick up and the store makes more sales.”
