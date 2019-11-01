Man charged in multiple Charlotte apartment break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man broke into three separate apartment complexes to steal credit cards and use them to purchase things online.
Rahine McGlon, 44, was arrested Thursday at the Camden Gallery Apartments on Camden Road, where he had previously broken into an unlocked residence, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
McGlon was also charged in break-ins on the 300 block of South Graham Street and at the Mosaic Apartments at 1309 S. College St. The incidents occurred between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.
McGlon was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, first-degree trespassing, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
He was taken into the Mecklenburg County Jail, and police say additional charges may be filed after detectives finish reviewing similar cases.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.