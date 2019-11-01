Man arrested for trying to lure girls into car with money

Jarvis Johnson, 38, has been arrested and charged with one count of abduction of a child. (Source: WPD)
October 30, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 1:05 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department have arrested a man accused of approaching several girls near GLOW Academy and trying to lure them to his car with money.

Jarvis Johnson, 38, has been arrested for one count of abduction of a child, according to WPD. Despite the verbiage of the charge, police clarify that he was not successful in abducting anyone.

Johnson is being held at the New Hanover County jail under a $55,000 secured bond.

Police reached out to the public earlier in the week to identify a person seen driving a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and dark tinted windows shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said he may also have a cognitive impairment, as at one point he told the girls “I’m the chosen one.”

Police have increased patrols near the school and in the immediate area.

Authorities are reminding parents to caution their children about getting close to strangers or their cars, adding that bad people do not always look mean or scary. Adhere to the strength in numbers rule - don’t walk anywhere alone and don’t take shortcuts through the woods, a back street or empty lot.

