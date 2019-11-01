Job Fair Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Job seekers and local employers will come together once again this Saturday for a Rowan County Job Fair.
It’s being held at the Salisbury VA Medical Center, 1601 Brenner Avenue,.in Building 6′s gymnasium from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. There is no cost to attend.
The community job fair is a networking event that showcases various job opportunities throughout Rowan County. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumé.
In addition, an NCWorks mobile RV will be onsite to assist attendees with resumé preparation and free rides to and from the VA Hospital will be provided by Salisbury Transit for the event. Raffle prizes will also be awarded.
More than 20 employers are scheduled to participate and include Accordius Health, McLane Food Services, Avgol - Mocksville, People Growing Together, Toastmasters, FedEx, Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, City of Salisbury, Your Way Coaching and Consultant, US Census Bureau, Lowe’s, Wells Fargo, Veterans Services of the Carolinas, Food Lion, C. Richard Counseling & Consulting, PLLC, Rowan Salisbury Schools, Great Wolf Lodge, Industrial Supply Solutions, Comfort Keepers, Freshouse (Andrew & Sons), Egger Wood Products, Novant Health, and NC Dept. of Public Safety.
There is still time for employers to secure a booth. For more details, please reach out to our Director of Business Services, Kendall Henderson at Kendall@RowanEDC.com to get involved.
This event is supported by the City of Salisbury, Rowan County Government, NCWorks Career Center, Rowan EDC, Centralina Workforce, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan-Salisbury School System and the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.