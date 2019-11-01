Janet LaBar to speak at Rowan Chamber Power In Partnership breakfast

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Janet LaBar, the new President of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, will speak at the Power in Partnership breakfast on Thurs., November 21, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road in Salisbury.
The PIP will be sponsored by F & M Bank.
Janet LaBar is president and CEO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. A seasoned regional economic development leader with strong communications, strategy and operations skills, LaBar was selected following a four-month national search.
Prior to joining the Alliance team in April 2019, LaBar held the same position at Greater Portland Inc. (GPI), a regional public-private partnership that markets the Greater Portland metropolitan and helps companies expand and relocate to the region.
Other PIP speakers/programs include:
- Dec. 19 – David Haynes Inspirational Speaker Finding Your “Why”
- Jan. 16 - Dr. Michael Walden, NC State, “2020 Economic Outlook”
- Feb. 20 – State Legislative Breakfast
- March 19 – Salute to Agri-business
- April 16 – Health Care
- May 21 – Dr. Janet Spriggs, Forsyth Tech, Leadership Speaker
If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Nov. 19 by noon. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
