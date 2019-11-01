Gastonia police officer shot during FBI investigation in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Gastonia Police Department was shot in north Charlotte on Friday morning during an investigation involving multiple agencies, according to the FBI.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Oak Drive near Old Statesville Avenue. FBI officials did not give many details about the original investigation, but did confirm that law enforcement from multiple agencies making up the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were executing a search warrant.
As agents and officers approached the home shots were fired.
A Gastonia Police officer was shot during the altercation. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The officer’s name has not yet been released.
A neighbor reported hearing rapid gunfire at around 6:20 a.m. involving an estimated 10-15 shots. FBI officials said during a press conference hours after the shooting that it was unclear if any officers fired back.
The FBI said that at least one person was being detained, but they did not release any more details about that person or any possible charges.
A heavy police presence remained at the scene throughout the morning as the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and FBI continue the joint investigation.
No further details have been released.
