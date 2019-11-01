Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories issued for Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 am Saturday for the I-40 corridor and across Northern North Carolina; and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the Charlotte area, Southern North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina until 9 am Saturday.
Overnight will feature clear skies, light winds, and low temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. The mountains can expect clear skies and cold overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday afternoon will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s. This Saturday night, we will turn our clocks BACK one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Sunset is currently around 6:30 pm, yet starting this Sunday evening, sunset will be a little before 5:30 pm.
A frost or freeze will be possible once again for Sunday and Monday mornings, with low temperatures in the lower 30s, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move through on Thursday, and that may bring our next best chance for rain, yet right now any rain looks to be light. Thursday high temperatures will be around 65 degrees.
Another round of cooler air moves in for next Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Next Saturday morning could see widespread low temperatures in the upper 20s.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
