Firefighters battle massive fire at Memorial Stadium near CPCC campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took nearly 30 firefighters to control a fire that broke out at Memorial Stadium at a structure that was being demolished.
Charlotte Fire tweeted out a video of firefighters battling the fire at the Grady Cole Center in Elizabeth.
The fire at the stadium was controlled in 18 minutes according to Charlotte Fire.
Central Piedmont Community College alerted students to the fire on social media this morning. The fire at the Grady Cole Center is close to Central Campus.
Investigators say it appears a contractor hit a live electrical wire while tearing down an old press box, and that sparked the fire.
No injuries were reported and no further information has been released.
