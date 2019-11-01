Fire destroys large industrial company’s building in Burke COunty

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A large employer in Burke County lost its industrial building overnight on Friday morning in a fire.
Parker Industries, a metal parts company that employs 60 people from around the community, was destroyed by a fire that began at around 3:30 a.m. and looked to likely continue burning under the debris throughout the day.
Employees at the company are fortunately all safe and had left by 11:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.
No further information has been released at this time as crews continue to work on the scene.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.