Fire destroys large industrial company’s building in Burke COunty
Burke Co. fire (Source: WBTV - Steve Ohnesorge)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 1, 2019 at 8:09 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 8:10 AM

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A large employer in Burke County lost its industrial building overnight on Friday morning in a fire.

Parker Industries, a metal parts company that employs 60 people from around the community, was destroyed by a fire that began at around 3:30 a.m. and looked to likely continue burning under the debris throughout the day.

Employees at the company are fortunately all safe and had left by 11:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

No further information has been released at this time as crews continue to work on the scene.

