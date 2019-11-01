Daniel Wallace announces retirement from Kannapolis City Schools Board

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Board of Education Vice Chair, Daniel Wallace, has announced that he will resign from the board effective November 5, 2019. Wallace is stepping down in order to focus more on his family and on his career with the Kannapolis Police Department where he is a Captain.
Daniel Wallace began his service on the Kannapolis City Board of Education in July of 2015. He was appointed by the Board of Education to serve the remaining three years of Millie Hall’s term. Hall resigned in June of 2015 due to health reasons. Wallace has served successfully on the board since 2015 and was elected by the board to become Vice Chair in June of 2017.
In May of 2018, Wallace was elected to serve his own four-year term on the board. However, Wallace says recent changes and developments in his life have led to his decision to step down.
“It has been an amazing opportunity for me to serve the students, staff, and families of Kannapolis City Schools,” Wallace says, “and I will miss working directly with the Board of Education. However, due to recent changes and developments in my life, it is time that I focus on my career and family needs. I truly believe that our students, staff, and families are worth every minute of time we can give them, and I’m very proud of the accomplishments we have made together. I will continue to be an advocate for Kannapolis City Schools, and I wish everyone in KCS Godspeed.”
“Since joining the Board of Education, Daniel Wallace has been a true asset to Kannapolis City Schools,” says Kannapolis City Board of Education Chairman, Todd Adams. “His unique perspective as a police officer who has served inside schools has been extremely valuable on many occasions. Daniel is not only respected in the school system but also throughout the community because of his love for children and the City of Kannapolis. I will miss serving with Daniel, and all of us on the board and in the school system wish him and his family success and happiness in the future.”
The Kannapolis City Board of Education will accept applications to fill the remainder of Daniel Wallace’s four-year term, which will expire in June of 2022. In order to be eligible, applicants must live within the Kannapolis City School District and be residents of Cabarrus County. The application is available on the Kannapolis City Schools’ website under the Board of Education section. It is also available by using this link. Applicants should fill out the application and submit it by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The Board of Education will review the applications and choose the person to serve the remainder of Wallace’s term.
