Daniel Wallace announces retirement from Kannapolis City Schools Board

“It has been an amazing opportunity for me to serve the students, staff, and families of Kannapolis City Schools,” Wallace says, “and I will miss working directly with the Board of Education. However, due to recent changes and developments in my life, it is time that I focus on my career and family needs. I truly believe that our students, staff, and families are worth every minute of time we can give them, and I’m very proud of the accomplishments we have made together. I will continue to be an advocate for Kannapolis City Schools, and I wish everyone in KCS Godspeed.”