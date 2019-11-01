Cover up your plants...Frost Advisory tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The front that made for a stormy Halloween night is now well to the east of Charlotte and the WBTV news area and high pressure is building in now and will stick around all weekend.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are forecast for today and the weekend under mostly sunny skies. There will still be a bit of a breeze today with afternoon readings coming up just shy of 60°.
Low temperatures will be very near 32° for most Charlotte-area neighborhoods for the next three nights. With that in mind, a frost advisory has been posted for the Piedmont tonight with a freeze warning for counties east of Charlotte. In short, if you love it, cover it up or bring it indoors!
Even with sunshine dominating this weekend, afternoon high temperatures will remain below-average, with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and only upper 50s for the Panthers game on Sunday.
Dry, cool weather looks to prevail into the first half of next week with highs in the lower 60s on Monday, rebounding to the middle 60s on Election Day.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!Meteorologist Al Conklin
